52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Retail Estate Boosts Wholesaler A.F. Blakemore's Performance

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Wholesaler and distributor A.F. Blakemore has reported 3.9% growth in sales to £1.24 billion (€1.44 billion) in its financial year ended 30 April 2023, driven by good performance in its food retail, foodservice and wholesale business.

EBITDA for the period increased by 65% year on year from £14.8 million (€17.2 million) to £24.4 million (€28.3 million), the company noted.

"The group has demonstrated fantastic resilience, despite facing national supply chain challenges last year," said chair Peter Blakemore.

"This strong growth is largely attributed to our SPAR retail performance, enhanced by improved stock availability and significant productivity within our supply chain."

Annual Highlights

The company opened a new facility in Bedford and saw a recovery in its foodservice and wholesale volumes to pre-pandemic levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blakemore added that its store teams delivered "exemplary customer service and made a notable contribution to the communities" in which it operates.

He added, "SPAR stores have consistently invested in customer needs for fresh food to go and convenient fresh food for later categories, alongside innovative promotions and new-to-market product launches, such as Prime Hydration. These initiatives have contributed to a notable increase in like-for-like sales."

A.F. Blakemore

A.F. Blakemore, a family-owned business, owns 263 SPAR stores across England and Wales and is one of the largest SPAR wholesalers in the UK.

The company’s portfolio of brands also includes Philpotts, a chain of prepared-food stores, and Vegan Store, a specialist online wholesaler and retailer.

A.F. Blakemore is a member of the Unitas Wholesale and Country Range groups and is a supplier to the independent grocery sector as well as pubs, restaurants and caterers across the UK.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Britain's September Heatwave Boosts Grocery Sales: NIQ
2
Retail

REWE Group To Raise Wages, Extend Inflation Compensation Discount
3
Retail

Irish Grocery Inflation Falls For Fourth Month In A Row, Kantar Says
4
Retail

Mercadona Invested Over €124m In Barcelona Between 2017-2023
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com