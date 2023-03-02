SPAR Spain Operator Fragadis Continues To Grow

SPAR Spain operator Fragadis opened four EUROSPAR supermarkets in 2022 and a EUROSPAR store on 1 February 2023.

All supermarkets offer a range of fresh food items and focus on regional products, the company added.

At the beginning of February, Fragadis opened a new 1,400 square-metre EUROSPAR supermarket in Sant Jaume d’Enveja in Tarragona area.

The store employs 24 team members and offers a bakery section, a fishmonger's section, 40 parking spaces, a charging point for electric vehicles, along with spaces for motorbikes and bicycles.

SPAR Retailer’s Network

SPAR Spain claimed that a series of EUROSPAR openings in the previous twelve months have strengthened this SPAR operator's network.

The retail sales area of the EUROSPAR supermarkets ranges from 990 square metres to over 1,500 square metres in size.

All stores include butchery and delicatessen counters, as well as fresh produce sections with regional fruit and vegetables.

La Coruña

In February, SPAR Spain partner Grupo Cuevas unveiled a SPAR Express supermarket in the town of Miño, in the province of La Coruña, Spain, following on from the opening of 11 such stores in the region over the past 12 months.

In a statement, the retailer said that in the area in which Grupo Cuevas operates the SPAR brand, under license from SPAR Spain, population decline has been marked in recent years.

However, following the pandemic, residents have been returning to these areas.

Growth In Demand

SPAR says the new SPAR Express stores were opened in response to this increase in population, and the associated growth in demand for local shopping outlets.

The 11 stores opened during the year grew the SPAR retail sales area by 1,990 square metres, in the provinces of Lugo and Ourense, as well as La Coruña and Pontevedra.

