52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR Spain Operator Fragadis Continues To Grow

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

SPAR Spain operator Fragadis opened four EUROSPAR supermarkets in 2022 and a EUROSPAR store on 1 February 2023.

All supermarkets offer a range of fresh food items and focus on regional products, the company added.

At the beginning of February, Fragadis opened a new 1,400 square-metre EUROSPAR supermarket in Sant Jaume d’Enveja in Tarragona area.

The store employs 24 team members and offers a bakery section, a fishmonger's section, 40 parking spaces, a charging point for electric vehicles, along with spaces for motorbikes and bicycles.

SPAR Retailer’s Network

SPAR Spain claimed that a series of EUROSPAR openings in the previous twelve months have strengthened this SPAR operator's network.

The retail sales area of the EUROSPAR supermarkets ranges from 990 square metres to over 1,500 square metres in size.

All stores include butchery and delicatessen counters, as well as fresh produce sections with regional fruit and vegetables.

La Coruña

In February, SPAR Spain partner Grupo Cuevas unveiled a SPAR Express supermarket in the town of Miño, in the province of La Coruña, Spain, following on from the opening of 11 such stores in the region over the past 12 months.

In a statement, the retailer said that in the area in which Grupo Cuevas operates the SPAR brand, under license from SPAR Spain, population decline has been marked in recent years.

However, following the pandemic, residents have been returning to these areas.

Growth In Demand

SPAR says the new SPAR Express stores were opened in response to this increase in population, and the associated growth in demand for local shopping outlets.

The 11 stores opened during the year grew the SPAR retail sales area by 1,990 square metres, in the provinces of Lugo and Ourense, as well as La Coruña and Pontevedra.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Waitrose & Partners To End Collaboration With Heston Blumenthal
2
Retail

Dollar Tree Sees Weak 2023 Profit As Costs Mount, Shoppers Curb Spending
3
Retail

REWE Dortmund Names New CEO As Schmidt Steps Down
4
Retail

Cold Weather, Bad Planning To Blame For UK Salad Crisis, Spain Says
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com