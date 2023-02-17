SPAR Spain Partners With Grupo Cuevas To Expand Retail Network

SPAR Spain partner Grupo Cuevas has unveiled a SPAR Express supermarket in the town of Miño, in the province of La Coruña, Spain, following on from the opening of 11 such stores in the region over the past 12 months.

In a statement, the retailer said that in the area in which Grupo Cuevas operates the SPAR brand, under license from SPAR Spain, population decline has been marked in recent years.

However, following the pandemic, residents have been returning to these areas.

SPAR says the new SPAR Express stores were opened in response to this increase in population, and the associated growth in demand for local shopping outlets.

The 11 stores opened during the year grew the SPAR retail sales area by 1,990 square metres, in the provinces of Lugo and Ourense, as well as La Coruña and Pontevedra.

Grupo Cuevas says it is present in towns where there is no other shopping option, driving a need for good stores for consumers to purchase food, personal hygiene, and daily grocery products.

On average, the SPAR Express stores offer 1,300 SKUs, with the number of products depending on the retail sales area, which ranges from 100 square metres to 500 square metres.

In each store, colleagues provide customers with service in the fruit & vegetables, bread, and delicatessen sections, while six of the stores opened also offer customers the additional convenience of a butcher counter.

Opening hours vary per store in line with the needs of the residents of the surrounding areas.

