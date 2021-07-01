ESM Magazine

Published on Jul 1 2021 12:12 PM in Retail tagged: Spain / Fruit Juice / Zummo

Squeeze Any Citrus Fruit With Zummo's Z40 Adapt Custom

Zummo's Z40 Adapt Custom offers the perfect balance between versatility and efficiency.

The Adapt concept is evolving. Oranges, pomegranates, grapefruits... there is no need to choose when you can have it all. Z40 Adapt Custom rethinks its technical characteristics to be able to effectively squeeze any citrus fruit or pomegranate of any size.

It is the ideal solution if you squeeze citrus fruits or pomegranates of different varieties and variable sizes; or if you want to take advantage of the seasonality of the fruits and offer seasonal juices.

Decide which fruits you want to squeeze and configure your Z40 Adapt Custom according to your needs.

Zummo also offers a specialised consultancy service to respond to any specific need in the retail sector.

The company helps its customers to decide on the best automatic juicer for supermarket shelves.

About Zummo

Zummo Innovaciones Mecanicas is a Spanish company, founded in Valencia in 1992.

It gradually evolved into a global benchmark in designing and manufacturing automatic citrus fruit extraction machines, marketing its products in more than 100 countries.

Currently, Zummo is a prestigious brand known for its quality in the sector, backed by its exclusive juice extraction system.

The company believes in designing, manufacturing and marketing global juice extraction solutions to obtain top-quality juices.

It focuses on innovation in the juice extraction system market to add new attributes to its machines, in order to make them easier for users to operate.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com or write to [email protected].

