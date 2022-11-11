Supercentro To Invest Over €23m In Sales Network

Regional Italian retailer Grupo Supercentro plans to invest over €23 million in its network as part of its three-year strategic plan.

According to local media reports, the group plans to invest in the restyling and expansion of the sales network, the expansion and efficiency upgrade of its distribution centres, and the inauguration of a new headquarters with a focus on energy sustainability.

The strategy anticipates a €7.5 million investment in the acquisition of five new shops in the Apulia region, in addition to the €7.5 million investment in the refurbishment of the existing sales network.

The first completely renovated supermarkets opened in Martina Franca on 4 November, with the second opening in Taranto on 11 November.

Some €5 million has been earmarked for the implementation of a new cash & carry and the renovation of existing facilities; while €1.5 million will be spent on the installation of photovoltaic panels on all the directly-owned stores.

New Headquarters

A new headquarters will be built in San Giorgio Ionico near Taranto, south of Bari, and a number of outlets in the vicinity will increase the total direct sales area from 25,000 square metres to 31,000 square metres.

As a result of these investments, the group's network will increase from the current 300 outlets (both directly-owned and affiliated) to 350, in addition to two Cedi and five Cash & Carry stores.

The group is set to close 2022 with a turnover of €240 million, a slight increase on last year’s €235 million.

Grupo Supercentro has been operating in food distribution for over 20 years and is active in southern Italy (Puglia, Calabria, Basilicata) with a multi-channel network under the Sisa, Ipersisa and QuickSisa, Stop&Shop brands.

