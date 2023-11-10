Sustainable Earth Eating Calls On Pope Francis To Reinstate Meatless Fridays

Environmental group Sustainable Earth Eating (SEE) has reached out to Pope Francis, urging him to reinstate the tradition of Meatless Fridays within the Catholic Church.

The letter comes as Pope Francis prepares to attend the annual UN IPCC climate meeting.

SEE believes that reinstating Meatless Fridays aligns with the Pope’s dedication to addressing climate change.

Pope Francis, a prominent advocate for climate action, has consistently supported environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

In his Laudato si’ encyclical, the Pope addressed climate change and environmental degradation.

Meatless Fridays

SEE CEO Jane DeMarines stated, “This initiative would carry a significant message of sustainability, compassion, and responsibility towards the environment.

“By including Meatless Fridays, Pope Francis can inspire millions of Catholics and people worldwide to make dietary choices that are kinder to our planet.”

Meatless Fridays – a long-standing tradition of the Catholic Church – encouraged members to abstain from meat on Fridays as a form of penance and reflection.

It also helps reduce meat consumption and promotes sustainable, environmentally friendly dietary habits.

Meat-Free Diets

According to a recent Oxford University study, meat-free diets result in 75% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and less water pollution and land use than diets with more than 100g of meat per day.

Meatless diets also reduce the destruction of wildlife by 66% and water use by 54%.

The study is based on an analysis of the diets of 55,000 people in the UK and data from 38,000 farms in 119 countries.

DeMarines added that the impact of livestock production on the environment is not fully recognised and is usually understated, as government data for meat production excludes the cost of transporting livestock to slaughterhouses.