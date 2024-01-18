52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Target Finance Chief Fiddelke To Assume COO Role

By Reuters
Target has named finance chief Michael Fiddelke its new chief operating officer, effective 4 February, replacing long-time executive John Mulligan.

Fiddelke, who has been the CFO of Target since November 2019, would exit the role after his replacement is named, the retailer said.

As chief operating officer, Fiddelke will be tasked with overseeing Target's footprint of nearly 2,000 stores, as well as its delivery operations, store remodels and its global supply chain.

Brian Cornell, chair and CEO stated, "With his 20 years with the company, spanning roles across our business and most recently as our chief financial officer, Michael brings a diverse set of experiences and an end-to-end view of our business that will benefit Target and our continued growth well into the future."

Other Management Changes

Mulligan had announced his plans to retire in October and was set to transition to a strategic advisor role with the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company until February 2025.

Target also announced the upcoming retirement of its chief legal and compliance officer Don Liu, as well as a rejig in the leadership of its merchandising department.

Supply And Demand

Target has largely bounced back from pandemic-era snags, with easing cost pressures and better inventory control bolstering profits despite an uneven demand environment.

However, Target is seeing some disruptions in shipments from India and Pakistan due to the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, although the effect was 'minor' overall, Reuters reported earlier this week.

The company in November projected holiday-quarter earnings largely above Wall Street expectations, but sounded a note of caution on consumer health in the United States.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

