52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Tesco CEO's Annual Pay Package Doubles To Nearly £10m

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tesco CEO's Annual Pay Package Doubles To Nearly £10m

The boss of Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket group, saw his pay package more than double to almost £10 million (€11.6 million) in its 2023/24 financial year, a period when millions of its customers battled a cost-of-living crisis.

Tesco's annual report, published on Tuesday (14 May), showed chief executive Ken Murphy was paid £9.93 million (€11.6 million) in the year to 24 February 2024, up from £4.44 million (€5.2 million) in 2022/23.

The package was made up of fixed pay of £1.64 million (€1.9 million), an annual bonus of £3.38 million (€3.9 million) and a Performance Share Plan (PSP) payout of £4.91 million (€5.7 million).

Chief financial officer Imran Nawaz's pay package also more than doubled to £4.95 million (€5.8 million).

'A large proportion of the total package has been achieved thanks to both Ken Murphy and Imran Nawaz achieving stretching targets in a highly competitive sector and working to create value for customers, colleagues, suppliers, communities and shareholders,' Tesco said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committed To 'Competitive And Fair Reward Package'

The retailer added that it 'remains committed to a competitive and fair reward package for all colleagues,' noting it invested a record £300 million (€349 million) in a pay rise for UK hourly-paid workers, and also enhanced staff benefits.

UK consumers saw food inflation hit a 45-year high of 19.2% in March 2023. It had fallen to 4% in March this year, according to official data.

Last month, Tesco reported an 11% rise in annual profit to £2.76 billion (€3.2 billion) as it won market share. It forecast further growth in 2024/25.

Its shares are up 15% year-on-year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investors will vote on Tesco's annual pay report at its annual shareholder meeting on 14 June.

Research published last August showed the bosses of Britain's biggest companies saw their pay jump 16% in 2022, sending their average earnings to 118 times the median UK full-time worker's while employees struggled with soaring inflation.

Read More: Ocado Pay Policy Opposed By 19% Of Votes Cast At Annual Meeting

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

ESM May/June 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
ESM May/June 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
2
Retail

Walmart To Lay Off Hundreds Of Corporate Staff, Relocate Others: Report
Walmart To Lay Off Hundreds Of Corporate Staff, Relocate Others: Report
3
Retail

Sweden's Essity Invests In New Research And Development Centre
Sweden's Essity Invests In New Research And Development Centre
4
Retail

Eurocash Group Reports 'Stable' Sales In First Quarter
Eurocash Group Reports 'Stable' Sales In First Quarter
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com