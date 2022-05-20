Tesco Launches 'Better Baskets' Campaign

Tesco has introduced ‘Better Basket’ zones, signposted with the Better Baskets logo, into its stores.

The company said that it is taking collective action to turn net zero from ambition to reality.

Research by the retailer found that 86% of the customers want to eat more healthily, whereas 77% want the supermarket’s help to reach this goal.

Healthier And More Sustainable

The campaign will focus on plant-based options, low and no alcohol drinks, snacks and treats under 100 calories, foods that are high in fibre, and products that have reusable, reduced and recyclable packaging.

Among the products in the spotlight is the retailer's Tesco Meat & Veg beef mince (500g), which saw chef Jamie Oliver work with Tesco and WWF to create a new SKU that features at least 30% vegetables.

Print, television, outdoor advertising and social media will support the campaign.

Some 50 billion calories have been removed from Tesco products to date. The company aims to remove 50 billion more by the next three years.

Commenting, Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer said, “We understand that customers want to make better choices but not have to pay more. Our Better Baskets campaign means there is no compromise. Right now, every little helps”.

Tesco established its 4Rs strategy in 2019, which has seen the retailer remove 1.6 billion pieces of unnecessary plastic, multipacks, additional lids, films, and bags. It has also redeveloped the packaging for more than 1,500 different products.

