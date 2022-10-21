Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Tesco Raises 'Meal Deal' Price For First Time In Over A Decade

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, has hiked the price of its popular lunchtime 'meal deal' for the first time in over ten years as it is forced to respond to rampant cost inflation.

The grocer said on Friday the price of the deal, which typically brings together a sandwich, a packet of crisps and a soft drink, will from 24 October go up from £3 ($3.34) to £3.40 for members of its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

Tesco said over 70% of its customers currently use a Clubcard when buying a lunchtime meal deal.

The price of the deal for those without a Clubcard will go up from £3.50 to £3.90.

Food Inflation

Shoppers have been hammered by rising food inflation, which hit a record 13.9% in September, according to industry data.

Tesco, which is facing extreme cost headwinds, particularly energy, labour and currency, says it is "inflating a little bit less and a little bit later" than competitors.

Earlier this month it forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its previous guidance, blaming uncertainty over how consumer spending will evolve amid a worsening cost-of-living squeeze.

The British retailer also unveiled plans to halve food waste in its own operations by 2025 – five years ahead of the timeline outlined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Tesco said a number of meal combinations would cost more than £6, if purchased separately.

In July, McDonald's MCD.Nhiked the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Repsol Acquires Share In Waste Management Firm Acteco
2
Retail

Wholesaler Metro Sees Double-Digit Growth In Sales In Fourth Quarter
3
Retail

E. Leclerc Consolidates Lead In French Grocery Market: Kantar
4
Retail

Tate & Lyle To Support Research On Sustainable, Healthy Food Choices
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com