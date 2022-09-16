Tesco To Open Three New Stores In Czechia In September

Tesco is to open three new stores in Czechia in September in Prague, Pardubice and Lysá nad Labem, according to media reports.

The new openings will take the retailer's store count in the country to 189.

Store Launch

The first store, a Tesco Express, opened its doors to customers on 14 September in Prague on Hráského Street, according to a report in the online publication zboziaprodej.cz.

It will be followed by a new hypermarket in the city of Pardubice at the Atrium Palác Pardubice shopping centre.

At the end of September, the third store – a new hypermarket – will open in Lysá nad Labem.

The company will donate 50,000 crowns to support local non-profit organisations as part of the opening of the new stores, the report added.

Modernisation

The retailer is also focusing on store modernising projects in the country as it aims to offer more convenience to shoppers.

The remodelling project includes the implementation of technologies that make operations more efficient.

This year, the retailer has already modernised eight stores in the country.

Tesco operates around 190 stores under its banner and 130 Žabka franchise outlets in Czechia, which makes its retail network accessible to two-thirds of the Czech population, the report said citing Patrik Dojčinovič, Tesco's operations director for Czechia.

Last year, Tesco launched reusable shopping bags made with plastic waste from its operations. The 51-micron bags with a maximum load capacity of 15 kilograms replaced the single-use variants.

