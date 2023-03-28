The Consumer Goods Forum Announces Location For 2023 Sustainable Retail Summit

The Consumer Goods Forum has announced that the 2023 edition of its Sustainable Retail Summit will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 18-20 October this year.

As in years past, the Summit will feature a series of inspirational keynotes, plenary sessions, expert panels and workshops, exploring practical ways in which retailers and consumer goods firms can accelerate change when it comes to sustainability.

The choice of Denmark is a notable one, as it's a territory that's 'famous for being at the forefront of sustainable development', according to the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Denmark recently earned the top spot in the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), the global sustainability ranking by Yale and Columbia University, for the second year in a row, while Copenhagen played host to the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 15).

The Summit will take place at the Tivoli Hotel, Copenhagen. Further details about this year's event will be revealed in due course.

Last Year's Event

The seventh edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit (pictured) took place last October in Amsterdam, with more than 250 participants from 40 countries in attendance.

Speakers at last year's event, at which ESM was a media partner, included Frans Muller, president and CEO, Ahold Delhaize; Florence Jeantet, chief sustainability officer, Danone; Nicolas Dhers, CSR director, Scope 3, Carrefour; Anna Turrell, group head of environment, Tesco; Paul Lalli, global head of human rights, the Coca-Cola Company; Christel Delberghe, director general, EuroCommerce; Christina Adane, Youth Board co-chair, BiteBack 2030; Veronika Pountcheva, International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB); Rebecca Marmot, chief sustainability officer, Unilever; and many more.

For more information, log on to www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/sustainable-retail-summit.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.