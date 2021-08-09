ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Consumers 'Shopping Around' More Often As Restrictions Ease, Says IGD

Published on Aug 9 2021 8:08 AM in Retail tagged: UK / IGD / Confidence / ShopperVista

UK Consumers 'Shopping Around' More Often As Restrictions Ease, Says IGD

British consumers are 'shopping around' for food and grocery items more frequently due to the lifting of COVID restrictions, new data from IGD's ShopperVista has shown.

The number of food and grocery outlets currently being used by UK consumers stands at 13, which is the highest level since December 2018, the data showed.

This shift in frequency has been seen most in hypermarkets and supermarkets over the past month, and has been driven by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions coupled with warm summer conditions and the Euro 2020 football competition.

“During the pandemic and consequent lockdowns, retailers have been able to capitalise on relatively captive audiences," commented Simon Wainwright, director of global insight at IGD.

"Now, as restrictions lift, shoppers have the freedom to shop around for favourite products, quality and variety. The increase to pre-pandemic levels may be a result of shoppers making up for lost time, boosted by feel-good events, such as the Euro finals."

IGD Shopper Confidence Index

According to IGD's latest Shopper Confidence Index, confidence levels remain relatively strong among consumers, at -3. That said, concerns around inflation have doubled since April, to 16% (compared to 8% in April 2021), indicating that many expect food prices to get much more expensive.

Advertisement

That said, despite the current challenges over labour shortages and delivery issues, 75% still trust the food and consumer goods industry to ensure a good availability of food and groceries, the same level as last month.

“Retailers will need to concentrate on driving loyalty to maintain market share, by focusing on range, quality and innovation," commented Wainwright. "There will be a real spotlight on value as inflation rises, particularly for lower income households.”

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer

Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer
Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn

Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn
Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule

Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule
UK Court Dismisses Oatly’s Trademark Infringement Claim Against Glebe Farm

UK Court Dismisses Oatly’s Trademark Infringement Claim Against Glebe Farm
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food
Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer
Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn
Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN