52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Retail Sales Slide By Most In Over Two Years: CBI

By Reuters
Share this article

British retail sales fell in August at the fastest rate since March 2021 and most stores are expecting another tough month ahead, an industry survey showed.

The Confederation of British Industry's monthly balance of retail sales, which compares volumes with a year ago, fell to -44 in August from -25 in July. Expectations for the month ahead improved to -21 from -32, but were still deeply negative.

"Against a backdrop of rising interest rates and weak demand, retailers foresee cuts to investment over the next year, while employment is expected to fall again next month," CBI economist Martin Sartorius said, referring to quarterly data published in the survey this month.

The quarterly business situation balance - a gauge of sentiment among retailers - fell to -14 from +6 in May, the lowest reading this year.

Slow Sales Growth In UK Supermarkets

The CBI data echoed industry data earlier this week that showed sales growth at British supermarkets slowed in August, reflecting lower inflation as well as a hit to demand from unsettled, unseasonably wet weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market researcher NIQ said supermarket sales on a value basis grew 7.2% in the four weeks to 12 August – the lowest growth since January and down from 8.9% in its July data set.

NIQ said supermarkets, in a bid to encourage demand, edged up spending on promotional activity to 23% of all fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales versus 22.5% in the previous month, noting targeted price cuts and loyalty card offers.

The researcher said market leader Tesco saw sales increase 9.7% over the 12 weeks to 12 August, with its market share nudging up to 26.8%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dollar Tree Forecasts Tepid Annual Profit On Costs, Pivot To Spending On Essentials
2
Retail

Coop Denmark To Close The Last Irma Store Next Year
3
Retail

Irish Consumer Sentiment Weakens, Wiping Out Recent Modest Gains
4
Retail

Pepco Group, B&M To Take Over Some Wilko Stores
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com