52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Supermarkets

Supermarket Prices Declined In France In November

Supermarket Prices Declined In France In November

Consum Expands Logistics Network To Castilla-La Mancha

Consum Expands Logistics Network To Castilla-La Mancha

Valencian supermarket cooperative Consum has acquired a 150,000 square metre plot of land in the Logistics Technology Park-Noblejas, Toledo.

Food Retail Sales Down By 1.8% In The Netherlands In October

Food retail sales fell by 1.8% in the Netherlands in October 2024, compared to the same period a year earlier, new data from Statistics Netherlands has rev...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com