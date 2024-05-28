52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Shop Price Growth Back To Normal, Retailers Say

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Shop Price Growth Back To Normal, Retailers Say

Prices in British shops rose at the slowest pace in 2-1/2 years this month, according to the British Retail Consortium which said the rate of inflation in the sector was back to normal after its surge.

In a latest sign of easing inflation pressure that will be welcomed by the Bank of England, annual shop price inflation slowed to 0.6% in May from 0.8% in April, the smallest increase since November 2021, the BRC said.

Prices for non-food goods fell by 0.8% in annual terms after a 0.6% drop last month.

Food inflation slowed for a 13th month in a row to 3.2% from 3.4%, its lowest since February 2022.

Food Inflation Stabilises

"After a number of months of falling input prices, we are now seeing food inflation stabilise and retailers continue to pass on price cuts to shoppers," said Mike Watson, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, which provides data for the BRC.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whilst inflationary pressure has eased and there is some improvement in shopper sentiment, the unseasonable weather has dampened retail sales so lower prices look set to continue and promotional activity is likely to increase (and) drive demand."

The BoE is considering when it should cut interest rates for the first time since 2020. It is focusing in particular on prices in Britain's service sector which are running at close to 6% in contrast to the sharper cooling of growth in goods prices.

Elsewhere, data from the Office for National Statistics showed that British retail sales slid by far more than expected in April as rainy weather kept shoppers away, in more mixed economic news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a national election.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Albert Heijn To Achieve Emission-Free Deliveries For Customers, Stores By 2030
Albert Heijn To Achieve Emission-Free Deliveries For Customers, Stores By 2030
2
Retail

Carrefour Romania Launches Initiative To Fight Inflation
Carrefour Romania Launches Initiative To Fight Inflation
3
Retail

Portugal's MC Strengthens Market Position in Grocery Sector
Portugal's MC Strengthens Market Position in Grocery Sector
4
Retail

Axfood Names Shoan Etemadi As New Managing Director Of Hemköpskedjan
Axfood Names Shoan Etemadi As New Managing Director Of Hemk&ouml;pskedjan
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com