52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Shop Price Inflation Holds At Lowest Since June 2022, Says BRC

By Reuters
Share this article

Prices charged by British store chains rose at the joint slowest pace in a year and a half in December, an industry group said on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said annual shop price inflation held at 4.3%, the same as in the 12 months to November and its weakest since June 2022.

The pace of price growth had weakened in each of the previous six months.

Food Price Inflation

Food price inflation cooled to 6.7% but non-food inflation rose to 3.1% after Black Friday discounts in November and as retailers prepared for sales promotions in January, the BRC said.

The Bank of England has paused its run of interest rate increases after 14 consecutive hikes designed to curb a surge in inflation. Governor Andrew Bailey and other top officials have said it is too early to think about cutting borrowing costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Aldi's British arm announced an 8% sales increase, surpassing £1.5 billion (€1.73 billion) for the first time in the four weeks leading up to December 24. Similarly, Lidl GB reported 12% growth during the same period. Both retailers experienced their busiest trading day on Friday, December 22, with Aldi attracting over 2.5 million customers.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Romania Expands Proximity Network With 22 Stores
2
Retail

Aldi UK, Lidl GB Report Record Christmas Sales
3
Retail

Gruppo VéGé's Reports 9% Revenue Growth, Targets €20bn By 2030
4
Retail

Food Retail Turnover Up 4.8% In The Netherlands
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com