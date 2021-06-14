ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Shopper Numbers Dip After Strong Previous Week: Springboard

Published on Jun 14 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: UK / shoppers / Springboard / Retail Footfall

UK Shopper Numbers Dip After Strong Previous Week: Springboard

Shopper numbers across Britain fell 6.7% in the week to 12 June compared with the previous week, which had been boosted by a school holiday and improved weather, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, fell 9.0% on high streets week-on-week, by 7.5% in shopping centres and by 0.9% in retail parks.

Footfall Decline

"UK retail destinations suffered post Bank Holiday blues last week, with footfall dropping back by around half of the uplift recorded in the week before, when the school half-term holiday coincided with the Spring bank holiday and amazing weather," said Diane Wehrle, Springboard's insights director.

Overall UK footfall increased 11.6% in the week to 5 June.

Springboard said week to June 12 footfall was down 18.4% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic.

Non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on 12 April after more than three months of COVID-19 lockdowns. They reopened in Scotland on 26 April and Northern Ireland on 30 April. Indoor hospitality was allowed from 17 May.

Restrictions

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of further restrictions will be delayed by several weeks following concerns about a rapid rise of Delta variant infections.

Springboard said that with the removal of restrictions set to be delayed by as much as a month, footfall is not likely to strengthen significantly over the next four weeks.

"However, it should receive a huge boost in the second half of July, particularly as this coincides with the start of the school summer break," said Wehrle.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Brexit Tensions Are ‘A Test’ For Europe, French Minister Says

Brexit Tensions Are ‘A Test’ For Europe, French Minister Says
2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield
Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter

Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter
Investors Target Morrisons On Unhealthy Food

Investors Target Morrisons On Unhealthy Food
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Retailers Need To Consider Importance Of Frontline Employees As Much As Technology: Analysis Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Retailers Need To Consider Importance Of Frontline Employees As Much As Technology: Analysis
Coop Norway Pledges To Evaluate Corporate Governance Model Following Criticism Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Coop Norway Pledges To Evaluate Corporate Governance Model Following Criticism
Russian Discounter Mere Aiming For 300 UK Stores: Reports Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Russian Discounter Mere Aiming For 300 UK Stores: Reports
Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN