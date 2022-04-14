Ukrainian Retailer Silpo Announces Reopening Of 16 Stores

Ukrainian retailer Silpo has said that it plans to resume operations in 16 stores in the Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv, which had been temporarily closed due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The retailer, which is part of Fozzy Group, said that the reopenings will take place over the 'next week and a half', noting that it has partially reopened two warehouses near Kyiv, enabling supply to return to stores.

Scheduled delivery of goods has been resumed in 20 cities, it said.

In Kyiv stores on Vyshgorodskaya, Heroes of Stalingrad Ave, Malinowski, Mayakovsky Ave, Miloslavska, Minsk Ave, Obolonsky Ave, Olenivska, Sribnokilska, Chokolivskyi Blvd and Sheptytskoho are reopening, while in Kyiv region, stores in Vasylkiv and Fastiv are also set to reopen their doors.

In Kharkiv, stores on Traktorobudivnykiv Ave, Lyudviha Svobody Ave and Pushkins'ka St are also opening over the coming days, while in Sumy, the group's Mykhaila Lushpy Ave store is reopening.

Finally, in Chernihiv, the Silpo outlet on Muzychna St is scheduled for reopening.

Stores Now Operational

As a result of the reopening, more than 80 Silpo stores will now be operating in Kyiv, while in Kyiv region, 18 supermarkets will be operational, the company said.

In addition, the retailer will have nine Silpo supermarkets in Kharkiv, three in Sumy, and two in Chernihiv back up and running.

An up-to-date list of operating supermarkets and their opening times can be found on the Fozzy Group website.

