Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK's Sainsbury's In Talks To Sell Stores Worth £500m

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British supermarket group Sainsbury's is in talks to sell 18 stores in southern England to property investor LXi REIT for about £500 million (€571.5 million).

Both companies said on Wednesday they were discussing a sale and leaseback deal.

LXi REIT said it would seek to fund the deal through a mix of new equity and debt. It said it would discuss with potential investors the possibility of an equity raising.

The Deal

Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest grocer after Tesco, also said it had reached an agreement on the price it will pay to buy 21 stores from the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles.

It did not disclose the price, but said the deal would complete in the first half of its fiscal year to March 2024.

If the LXi REIT transaction goes ahead, the cash from that would part-fund the Highbury and Dragon deal, Sainsbury's said.

Both deals would result in a broadly unchanged proportion of leasehold and freehold Sainsbury's supermarkets, but with ownership and lease structures better reflecting current market conditions and the group's priorities, it said.

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 1.8% at 09:22 GMT, while shares in LXi REIT were up 2.6%.

SBRY Stock Price Today by TradingView


Elsewhere, the UK retailer announced plans to invest a minimum of £5 million (€6 million) over the next four years in start-up businesses commercialising innovative, sustainable technologies aimed at reducing operational carbon emissions and water consumption.

It has teamed up with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) to scout and invest in early-stage companies, across a range of sectors and not limited to the Sainsbury’s supply chain.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dutch Consumer Confidence Sinks To A New Low In September
2
Retail

Britain's M&S Raises Pay For Second Time In 2022
3
Retail

Coop Denmark Enters Real-Estate Market
4
Retail

All Eyes On Amsterdam For The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com