52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Ultra-Processed Food Addiction Prevalent Among US Workforce, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ultra-Processed Food Addiction Prevalent Among US Workforce, Study Finds

One in six workers in the US believe they are addicted to ultra-processed food (UPF), new research has revealed.

The outcome of the study, conducted by the healthy eating platform Lifesum, follows a review published in the medical journal BMJ, which showed that UPFs are linked to higher risks of cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, adverse mental health, and early death.

Signe Svanfeldt, lead nutritionist at Lifesum, stated, "Introducing informative warning labels on specific ultra-processed foods can empower individuals to make more conscious dietary decisions.

"Additionally, employers can foster healthier workplace environments by implementing strategies like nutrition education and promoting access to healthier foods."

Prominent Findings

The study revealed that a majority of US employees (85.4%) consume UPFs at least once a week, with one-fifth (20.5%) consuming UPFs daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants in the survey highlighted convenience (32.5%) as a factor in opting for the category, while more than a quarter (25.8%) cited stress.

The findings emphasise the need for employers to provide accessible healthy meal options and encourage employees to take time to eat a proper lunch rather than snacking between meetings, the study noted.

Around three-quarters (74.5%) claimed that UPFs affected mood regulation at work, and 78.6% acknowledged that it hurt energy levels at work.

Close to two-thirds (62.3%) acknowledged that UPFs negatively impacted their cognitive function at work, according to the survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPFs, including snacks, packaged baked goods, sugary cereals, and ready meals, often lack essential nutrients and are typically high in added sugar, fat, and salt.

Elsewhere, a study conducted by the EIT Food Consumer Observatory unveiled that the majority of European consumers (65%) believe that ultra-processed food items are unhealthy and will cause health issues later in life.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Denmark's Sydbank Agrees To Acquire Coop Bank
Denmark's Sydbank Agrees To Acquire Coop Bank
2
Retail

Lidl Hits New Record Market Share In UK: Kantar
Lidl Hits New Record Market Share In UK: Kantar
3
Retail

Asda Posts 1.4% Growth In Like-For-Like Revenue In First Quarter
Asda Posts 1.4% Growth In Like-For-Like Revenue In First Quarter
4
Features

Ahold Delhaize’s Frans Muller and Mondelēz International’s Dirk Van de Put Talk To ESM
Ahold Delhaize&rsquo;s Frans Muller and Mondelz International&rsquo;s Dirk Van de Put Talk To ESM
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com