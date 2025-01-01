Health
Nomad Foods Welcomes Parliamentary Committee Report On UK's Food System
Nomad Foods has welcomed the House of Lords' food, diet and obesity committee's report urging the UK government to implement a comprehensive, integrated, a...
Essity Books Small Profit Decline Despite Increased Sales Volumes, Market Share
Swedish hygiene products maker Essity reported a decline in third-quarter core earnings - one in line with expectations.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com