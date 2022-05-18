Unicoop Firenze Opens ‘Autism Friendly’ Supermarket

Italian regional cooperative Unicoop Firenze has opened a new Coop.Fi supermarket in Florence, which has been developed as an 'autism-friendly' store.

The first initiative of this kind in Italy is the result of a partnership with Autismo Firenze, an association of families with autistic children.

Follow The Blue Hedgehog

A dedicated kit has been prepared that consists of a cotton shopping bag, which features the image of a blue hedgehog (representing autism spectrum disorders), which features a variety of instructions.

There is a totem at the entrance, which distinguishes the supermarket as sensitive to the issue of autism, informing customers that staff have received adequate training. In addition, shoppers can avail of a priority checkout, again marked with a blue hedgehog.

Staff have been specifically trained on recommended methods of interaction, in collaboration with the Autism Association Florence.

Creating A Friendly Atmosphere

Unicoop Firenze has said that it will identify some days of the week and times of less traffic, to recreate a particularly quiet and dedicated atmosphere. During these periods, lighting will also be dimmed, and announcements will be limited, as well as being set at a lower volume.

The 800-square-metre store offers consumers a simple and orderly shopping route, starting from an area dedicated to fruit and vegetables, followed by packaged products, a bakery, an area dedicated to dairy products, a butcher’s and a fishmonger’s.