Retail

UP80 From Shopping Basket Is Perfect For Proximity Stores

By Editorial
UP80 from Shopping Basket is the urban cart par excellence. Lightweight, versatile and sustainable, it is ideal for city stores.

It has been designed with the current urban-user profile in mind, while its compact, 80-litre capacity is perfect for medium-volume and recurring purchases.

UP80 adapts perfectly to the typically smaller spaces found in city centre stores, which is why its 49-centimetre width is ideal for two UP80s to be used in parallel in narrow one-metre aisles.

UP80 is respectful to the environment, as it is produced using recycled materials.

In addition, each unit – both its basket and its wheels – has been designed to be fully recyclable.

Improved Shopping Experience

With UP80, you will enjoy a pleasant shopping experience. Its precision ball-bearing caster wheels allow for effortless and light handling, even when the cart is loaded to its maximum capacity.

In addition, to keep your UP80 safe, businesses have the option of adding an integrated alarm in two different locations on the cart, depending on the security mechanisms of their stores.

About Shopping Basket

Barcelona-based Shopping Basket is a leading designer, manufacturer and producer of handbaskets, rolling baskets, and shopping carts for the grocery sector.

With a presence in more than 60 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa, Shopping Basket prides itself on its attention to quality and durability, as well as its commitment to working closely with its clients to determine the exact needs of modern supermarkets and retail stores.

To learn about all the advantages that UP80 offers, visit www.sbshoppingbasket.com.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.

