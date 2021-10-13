US FDA Removes Concessions On Hand Sanitiser Production

Published on Oct 13 2021 1:55 PM in Retail tagged: US FDA / Coronavirus / hand sanitiser

The US Food and Drug Administration said companies manufacturing certain alcohol-based hand sanitisers under its previous relaxed guidance must stop making these products by the end of the year as there is no longer a shortage.

The FDA had issued the temporary guidelines in March 2020 to address tight supply conditions for sanitisers, driven by a surge in demand for the products during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the agency withdrew the guidance and said companies that have been manufacturing the sanitisers under the temporary guidelines should stop making the products effective 31 December.

Increase In Supply

'In recent months, the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitiser from traditional suppliers has increased, and now, most consumers and healthcare personnel are no longer having difficulty obtaining these products,' the agency said.

Hand sanitisers manufactured before 31 December or on that date and produced under the previous temporary guidelines must no longer be sold to wholesalers or retailers by 31 March 2022, the agency added.

The FDA said manufacturers that wish to continue making hand sanitisers after 31 December must comply with the agency's manufacturing requirements.

Advertisement

According to the Future Market Insights study, the global market for hand sanitiser is expected to be valued at $1.4 billion (€1.23 billion) in 2020, and will expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between now and the end of the decade.

It has been one of the most sought-after categories during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the global hand sanitiser market is expected to continue to post strong sales well beyond the current crisis, the study noted.