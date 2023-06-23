52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Valio Appoints Ulf Jahnsson To Primary Production and Milk Procurement Role

By Robert McHugh
Finnish dairy firm Valio has announced the appointment of Ulf Jahnsson as VP, Primary Production and Milk Procurement, effective 1 August 2023.

In his role, Jahnsson will report to Valio executive board member Elli Siltala, who is responsible for Valio's core businesses and brand.

Background

Jahnsson previously worked at HKScan as a director with responsibility for strategic development and sustainability and climate work, Valio said in a statement.

He has experience in various aspects of agribusiness and has held management positions in the agricultural trade, the feed industry and procurement firms Cultor and Suomen Rehu.

In his previous positions,  Jahnsson has been responsible for production process optimisation, quality assurance and primary production. He has worked with producers in both Finland and other Baltic countries, Valio added.

'Leader In Industry'

”We warmly welcome Ulf Jahnsson to Valio," said Elli Siltala, executive vice president, core businesses and brand, Valio. "His valuable and wide-ranging expertise will help us to further strengthen our primary production, so that we can continue to meet the needs of our owner-entrepreneurs even more effectively and efficiently.

"With this appointment, we ensure that our primary production remains the leader in the industry.”

'Intrigue And Enthusiasm'

Commenting on his appointment, Jahnsson said that Valio, along with its network of owner-entrepreneurs, "is undoubtedly the most respected company in our food industry both for its brand and its commitment to sustainability.

"I will start in my new role at the beginning of August with a great sense of intrigue and enthusiasm. The primary production sector has immense potential to develop, and I will use my skills and experience to maximise this potential.”

Read More: Valio To Switch To Tethered Caps For Liquid Product Packaging

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

