Retail

Vulcan: Sustainable Pumice Stones For Foot Care From Polydros

Polydros is the leading company in Spain for manufacturing pumice stones for foot care.

Since its inception, Polydros has developed alternative products to natural pumice stone, as the natural stone is used less and less often, for ecological reasons.

The company uses a unique manufacturing process that involves recycled glass as the main raw material, to produce high-quality, efficient, and eco-friendly products.

Vulcan stones have a homogeneous, porous structure and uniform abrasiveness, making them safe and effective for treating hard skin.

They are also eco-friendly, with a rounded shape and no microplastics, and provide clinical advantages.

Quality and sustainability are the two pillars of Polydros, with one purpose in mind: to produce the best pumice stone for foot care while having a positive impact on the environment.

Vulcan stones are designed to emulate natural colours and forms, to eliminate hard skin, thereby restoring its natural beauty and softness.

To sum up, Vulcan pumice stones offer the following advantages:

  • eco-friendly;
  • safe and effective;
  • homogeneous structure;
  • rounded shape;
  • free from microplastics; and
  • clinical benefits.

In 1961, Polydros commenced the production of pumice stones, and it currently supplies products to some of the largest beauty distributors in the industry.

Polydros manufactures all its products in its factory in Madrid, Spain.

For more information, visit www.polydros.es.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news.

ESM
Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.