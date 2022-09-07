Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walmart Latest To Tap Bond Market With $5bn Offerings

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Walmart Inc will raise $5 billion in bond offerings, joining a host of big retailers and restaurant chains to tap the debt market ahead of the US Federal Reserve's next potential rate move.

A company filing showed on Wednesday that its bonds will be due between 2025 and 2052 and have a coupon rate of between 3.9% and 4.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting is scheduled for 20-21 September, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

IFR reported on Tuesday that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price, as issuers and investors get ready for what is expected to be a busy post-Labor Day session.

Target Corp is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's Corp is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Separately, Lowe's Cos Inc also announced the pricing of a four-part notes offering at $4.75 billion and Dollar General priced four-part senior notes worth $2.3 billion.

Massmart

Recently, the US retail giant signed an agreement to begin buying the 47% stake in South African retailer Massmart it does not own.

Massmart had said that its majority owner Walmart had offered it 6.4 billion rand ($373 million) to purchase the remaining shares and to delist the company from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Elsewhere, Walmart may launch a platform that will use social media influencers to help the retailer and its 100,000 third-party sellers promote their goods and services online.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target CEO Cornell To Stay On For Three More Years
2
Retail

Spain's DIA To Invest €130m In 2022 To Help Households Battle Inflation
3
Retail

Migros Launches Capsule-Free Coffee System
4
Retail

Walmart Agrees To Buy Remaining Stake In South Africa's Massmart
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com