Żabka Installs Anti-Smog Filter At Headquarters In Poznań

Polish retailer Żabka has installed an anti-smog filter at its headquarters in the centre of Poznań that will clean more than nine million cubic metres of air in a month.

The initiative is part of a partnership with the startups Oxygen City and Airly, and will be launched on 12 January.

Żabka Environmental Strategy

As part of its recently-announced responsibility strategy, Żabka made a number of changes aimed at having a positive impact on the environment, including the development of partnerships.

Anna Grabowska, vice president management board for consumer strategies at Żabka, said, "As a socially responsible company, we are looking for partnerships that enable us to fulfil our commitments regarding sustainable development.

"We are glad that thanks to the cooperation with Oxygen and Airly, we will contribute to the improvement of air quality in the capital of Wielkopolska."