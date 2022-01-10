Żabka Installs Anti-Smog Filter At Headquarters In Poznań

Polish retailer Żabka has installed an anti-smog filter at its headquarters in the centre of Poznań that will clean more than nine million cubic metres of air in a month.
The initiative is part of a partnership with the startups Oxygen City and Airly, and will be launched on 12 January.
Żabka Environmental Strategy
As part of its recently-announced responsibility strategy, Żabka made a number of changes aimed at having a positive impact on the environment, including the development of partnerships.
Anna Grabowska, vice president management board for consumer strategies at Żabka, said, "As a socially responsible company, we are looking for partnerships that enable us to fulfil our commitments regarding sustainable development.
"We are glad that thanks to the cooperation with Oxygen and Airly, we will contribute to the improvement of air quality in the capital of Wielkopolska."
Air Filter
A sensor will be installed next to the Oxygen device, which will constantly indicate the level of air pollution.
The operating mode of the Oxygen device will be programmed according to the degree of pollution of the air tested by the Airly sensor and according to the time of day, in order to optimise operations.
The filter is used to effectively fight smog, purifying the air of pollutants entering the atmosphere.
It will eliminate over 80% of suspended PM2.5 and PM10 as well as dust, pollen, fungi, mites, bacteria, and viruses.
The device emits sound with an intensity below 65 dB, i.e. at the level of the traffic volume, comparable with noise in an office or the sound of a loud conversation.
The filter station is powered by energy from renewable sources, such as photovoltaic panels, Żabka noted.
© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.