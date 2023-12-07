Zummo Revolutionises Professional Juicing With Its Flagship Product, Viva

Zummo, a renowned leader in the professional juicer market, is delighted to announce the latest evolution of its successful citrus juicer for professionals: Viva.

Zummo has elevated the standard of excellence with Viva, a juicer crafted to make a significant impact in your establishment.

The combination of sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology provides hospitality professionals with a tool that not only enhances performance but also adds a touch of style to their business.

Key Improvements Of Viva That Make A Difference

Efficient Fruit Dispenser

Viva's fruit dispenser, with a capacity for up to 1.5 kg of fruit in minimal space, not only optimises space but also visually enhances your venue. Its sloping design facilitates loading and presents the fruit attractively, boosting juice demand.

Two Digital Usage Modes

Viva offers flexibility with its two usage modes. In Select mode, define the number of fruits you want to juice per serving, and Viva will work automatically. Alternatively, the Manual mode allows you to control juicing through the Play/Pause button, giving you total freedom.

Unmatched Base Features

Maintaining its distinctive Efficient Vertical System (EVS), Viva incorporates Smart Technology to achieve the perfect juice. EVS® is a unique and exclusive vertical juicing system from Zummo that ensures exceptional performance.

Viva Cloud

Innovation reaches new heights with Viva Cloud. Now, owners can monitor the juicer's status in real-time from anywhere, ensuring optimal service for their customers. Interact with Viva remotely to change its status according to your needs.

Variety of Possibilities

Viva is not limited to juicing citrus; it goes beyond by offering fresh juices for a variety of recipes, cocktails, and more. Surprise your current and future customers with a wide range of options thanks to Viva.

The enhanced version of Viva is now available for purchase. Zummo invites hospitality professionals to experience the citrus juicing revolution with Viva.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

This article was written in partnership with Zummo.