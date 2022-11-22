42% Of Consumers Will Replace Meat For Plant-Based Food, Study Finds

Some 42% of consumers worldwide plan to substitute meat for plant-based food in the coming ten years, a new study has found.

The Grains Of Truth study, produced by global insights and advisory consultancy GlobeScan and EAT, surveyed 30,000 consumers across 31 markets worldwide about health, sustainability and food security.

According to the report, 51% of respondents feel insecure about current food supply due to COVID-19, war and climate change.

Kenya (77%), Brazil (73%) and Colombia (72%) showed the highest concern of food insecurity, whereas India (19%), Saudi Arabia (33%) and Egypt (35%) reported the least.

Food Shortage Concerns

Elsewhere, 60% of those surveyed said are worried about food shortages, and 92% say the price of their shopping basket has risen in the last three months.

Colombia, Peru, Kenya, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa are the most concerned about food shortages, while China (16%), Hong Kong (24%) and South Korea (28%) are the least worried.

Some 60% of consumers said that they eat healthy food most of the time, and 22% eat vegetarian or vegan food, in comparison to 17% in 2019.

Vietnam (38%) is the most interested country in eating plant-based food, with Thailand (37%) in second place and Brazil (22%) the third.

The report found that 89% of consumers value environmentally friendly and responsible food, and 64% say they are willing to pay more for it.

'Exacerbated Consumer Fears'

"This timely research provides insight into how rising food prices, Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and climate change have exacerbated consumer fears about food insecurity,” said Chris Coulter, GlobeScan’s CEO.

“Nevertheless, there appears to be a hopeful shift to more healthy and sustainable eating among consumers. Plant-based diets are on the rise in all regions of the world, and consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the link between climate change and food choices."

