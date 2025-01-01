Saudi Arabia
Arla Appoints Internal Candidates In Its International Business Unit
Dairy giant Arla has appointed internal candidates to fill three positions in its international business unit in a move that highlights career development...
42% Of Consumers Will Replace Meat For Plant-Based Food, Study Finds
Some 42% of consumers worldwide plan to substitute meat for plant-based food in the coming ten years, a new study has found.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com