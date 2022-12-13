93% Of Food Producers Struggle To Prioritise Decarbonisation, Study Finds

Some 93% of food producers in the UK and Ireland are struggling to prioritise decarbonisation measures, due to the current socio-economic situation, a new study has found.

The study, by packaging firm Tetra Pak, found that some 36% of food companies consider sustainable packaging as important, while 70% think they should be focusing on sustainability, but 20% believe they have not made progress in relation to the issues they had hoped to tackle.

Fuel and operational cost increases (28%), necessary investment in technology (20%), and supply chain challenges/disruption (40%), are cited as the main issues preventing sustainability efforts from coming to fruition.

Socio-Economic Pressures

“Our research clearly demonstrates the weight of socio-economic pressure currently facing food producers and manufacturers in the UK and Ireland,” said Alex Henriksen, managing director North Europe, Tetra Pak. “With numerous factors now influencing decision making, one area that simply cannot be overlooked or postponed, with potential to shape the world we face tomorrow, is how we as a society facilitate a global shift towards a circular economy.

"Awareness of the benefits of environmentally responsible packaging has increased amongst consumers in 2022, with a significant portion of those in industry admitting they had expected their organisation to be further along the path to progress here than where they stand today."

Elsewhere, 68% of consumers say that they 'highly value' firms that take steps to provide recyclable packaging options for food/drink products, and use renewable materials, according to Tetra Pak.

"It is our belief as an organisation, that we must continue to collaborate and work together to find innovative packaging solutions that build towards a more sustainable future for all," Henriksen added. "The consequences of a lack of action today are simply too great to comprehend.”

