Supply Chain

Arla Foods Ingredients To Upgrade Latin American Facility

By Dayeeta Das
Arla Foods Ingredients is investing in a project to upgrade its facility in Porteña, Argentina, as it seeks to meet the growing demand for whey ingredients in Latin America and around the world.

The project will see Arla Foods installing a new drying tower, which will double the capacity of whey permeate powder production.

Demand for whey permeate – a low-calorie product – is growing globally, Arla noted.

Henrik Andersen, CEO of Arla Foods Ingredients, said, “We’ve been active in Argentina since 2000, and we’re pleased that Arla Foods Ingredients S.A. has achieved some very satisfactory results, allowing it to invest in further growth for the future.

“This major upgrade is an essential element of our strategy to meet the increasing demand for high-quality whey products – both in Latin America and globally.”

The new drying tower will allow all permeate solids produced at the site to be turned into dry ingredients for food and beverage markets.

The tower will be built by dairy technology provider RELCO, with the target of making it operational by 2026.

Construction is scheduled to begin upon the finalisation of financial arrangements, Arla added.

Infant Formula

Elsewhere, Arla Foods Ingredients has implemented measures in the Porteña facility that will allow it to meet strict global standards on nutritional quality and hygiene for manufacturing products for early-life nutrition.

It has added new sanitary barriers to protect the area where formula-grade products are manufactured and implemented strict procedures to improve environmental standards and raw-material separation.

Meanwhile, agreements have been reached with local dairy suppliers, including training programmes to ensure that raw materials meet the necessary quality standards.

Arla Foods Ingredients has forecast that infant-grade material will account for a sizeable proportion of the plant’s output within the first year, and it is then expected to increase further.

