Nestlé Purina To Expand Pet Food Production Facility In Mexico

Nestlé Purina has announced an investment of CHF 200 million (€203.7 million) to expand its pet food plant in Silao, Mexico.

The project will include the addition of a third production line for wet pet food and a fourth for dry pet food, the company added.

The Mexican market accounts for 45% of Purina's total sales in the region, and is the fourth-largest market for Purina worldwide.

Laurent Freixe, chief executive officer of zone Latin America, said, "Mexico plays a fundamental role in our operations in Latin America, serving as a key market and strategic hub for Nestlé.

"We are committed to investing in the country, supporting local communities, and offering high-quality products that meet the changing needs of Mexican consumers. Mexico is at the heart of our growth strategy in the region, and we take pride in contributing to its development and success."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pet Food Production

Currently, the facility in Silao produces around 125 varieties of dry and 45 varieties of wet pet food.

It employs around 600 people directly and the expansion project is expected to create more than 90 new jobs.

The company has acquired an additional 48-hectare plot of land adjacent to the property for future expansion of the plant and to build a distribution centre for the local market and for exports.

Nestlé added that it has invested more than CHF 700 million (€713.1 million) in the Purina factory in Silao over the past ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2022, the factory has been using 100% renewable energy and promotes the circular use of water through a treatment plant.

Read More: Pet Owners Spent More Than €182bn Worldwide Last Year