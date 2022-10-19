Barry Callebaut Announces Partnership With Morocco’s Attelli

Chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Attelli SARL, a confectionery manufacturer and distributor based in Casablanca, Morocco.

The partnership will allow the company to better meet local demands and accelerate its expansion in North Africa.

As part of the agreement, Barry Callebaut will take over the manufacturing asset of Attelli in Casablanca, establishing its first production footprint in Morocco, as well as in Africa.

The deal also includes a long-term supply agreement for compound chocolate with Attelli.

Hadrien Devichi, general manager of Attelli, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading chocolate manufacturer. Thanks to the agreement, we can expand our product portfolio at the highest international quality standards and offer our customers a wider range in Morocco and beyond.”

The Agreement

The signing of the agreement comes five months after the opening of the Chocolate Academy Centre in Casablanca, Morocco.

It is a creative platform wherein chefs and artisans showcase and develop their talent and skills.

The centre and the factory will complement each other by offering co-creating and co-developing opportunities, as well as manufacturing solutions, Barry Callebaut noted.

Amine Mebrouki, general manager of Middle East and North Africa at Barry Callebaut, said, “After the opening of our Chocolate Academy Centre in Casablanca, this is a new milestone that will unlock the promising market potential in North Africa.

“Thanks to the partnership with Attelli SARL, we will gain further insights into the needs of local customers and provide locally produced goods, allowing us to drive growth in different segments, from gourmet to food manufacturers.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.