Barry Callebaut, Hershey Extend Strategic Supply Agreement

Published on Sep 3 2021 10:28 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / Belgium / Barry Callebaut / Hershey / North America / Europe Chocolate Company

Barry Callebaut has renewed its long-term agreement with Hershey to supply liquid chocolate and finished products to Hershey's North American business.

The renewed agreement will enable both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth in North America, Barry Callebaut added.

Tricia Brannigan, vice-president of procurement for The Hershey Company, commented, "We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a key partner to our business for many years, and we look forward to their support of our continued sustainable growth in high-quality chocolate products."

Hershey and Barry Callebaut entered this strategic supply partnership in 2007.

Steve Woolley, president and CEO Americas at Barry Callebaut, said, "The extension of the long-term supply partnership with Hershey underscores how Barry Callebaut's reliability and premium chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players."

Europe Chocolate Company

Elsewhere, Barry Callebaut has completed the acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company [ECC] in Belgium for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction, announced in June of this year, will strengthen Barry Callebaut's manufacturing capabilities and help meet the growing demand for customised chocolate specialties and decorations.

Wim Debedts, vice-president of food manufacturers Western Europe at Barry Callebaut, said, "We are pleased to close this acquisition and very happy to welcome the ECC team to the Barry Callebaut family.

"Their [ECC] unique know-how and ECC's highly flexible manufacturing facility will help us to supply a wide variety of customers with highly customised chocolate specialties and decorations."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

