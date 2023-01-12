Barry Callebaut Opens Asia Pacific Business Excellence Centre

Barry Callebaut has officially opened its Asia Pacific Business Excellence Centre (APAC BEC) in Petaling Jaya, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The facility will operate as a centre of excellence, providing support across the chocolate maker's financial and accounting services, information management and technology, customer service, and other corporate and shared service functions.

Petaling Jaya

Petaling Jaya is a densely populated area located 10 km away from the capital city, Kuala Lumpur. Today, it has become one of Malaysia’s most industrialised and sustainable cities.

Barry Callebaut has operated in Asia Pacific since 1997. In a statement, the company indicated that the new APAC BEC in Malaysia underlines its long-term commitment to this Region.

Over the last few decades, Barry Callebaut has made significant investments in Malaysia and built up its presence in the country, from manufacturing to research and development of chocolate and cocoa products.

Third Site In Malaysia

“When deciding on the location for this centre, Malaysia topped the chart. Malaysia is a country renowned as a financial and shared services hub, plus it has an extremely strong talent pool,” commented Christiana Wijaya, manager of corporate communications at Barry Callebaut Asia Pacific.

The APAC BEC is home to more than 100 employees and is Barry Callebaut's third site in Malaysia. It also operate a chocolate and cocoa factory in Port Klang and another cocoa factory in Pasir Gudang, Johor, both of which also house a research and development laboratory.

“This new centre is to provide a better customer service experience through service optimisation and automation,” concluded Wijaya. “As we continue to grow in the region, this growth needs to be supported by a strong hub that will focus on improving our processes and efficiencies.”

