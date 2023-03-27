Belgium's Virya Energy To Divest Its Offshore Wind Energy Business

Sustainable energy provider Virya Energy has signed an agreement with JERA Green, an affiliate of JERA, to sell 100% of the shares of its offshore wind energy platform, Parkwind.

Parkwind, founded in 2012, is a subsidiary of Virya Energy and one of the largest offshore wind platforms in Belgium.

It has stakes in four operational wind farms located off the Belgian coast, in the North Sea (Belwind, Northwind, Nobelwind and Northwester 2).

Parkwind also has stakes in foreign wind farms, which are either already under construction and partially operational, for instance Arcadis Ost I in Germany, or in development, such as Oriel in Ireland. Additionally, there are several projects in the pipeline.

New Ambitions

Virya Energy, the energy holding company in which Colruyt Group owns a stake of 59.9%, is active in the development, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on offshore and onshore wind energy.

In a statement, Virya Energy noted that it aims to further invest into other technologies, such as solar and hydrogen and to expand into 'new activities and new geographies.'

Virya Energy has signed an agreement with JERA Green to sell 100% of the shares of Parkwind. In addition, JERA has given Virya Energy the option to re-invest part of the expected proceeds from the transaction in a minority stake in Parkwind’s Belgian wind farms.

The terms of such potential re-investment will be negotiated 'in good faith' between Virya Energy and JERA between signing and closing of the transaction, the company noted.

The transaction, expected to close later this year, is subject to the approval by the relevant competition and other regulatory authorities.

