Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Brazil's Coffee Co-op Cuts Exports Projection For 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Cooxupé, the world's largest coffee co-op and Brazil's number one exporter, cut its projection for 2021 coffee exports to 4.8 million bags from 6.5 million bags previously, saying shipping bottlenecks and a smaller crop are reducing export volumes.

Cooxupé's president Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo said the company was about to use for the first time an alternative to containerized shipping, using 1,000 kg bags to put the coffee in dry bulk vessels.

"We will ship more than 100,000 bags that way. It is an option to dodge high container price and the lack of containers in the market," Melo told Reuters.

Coffee, as well as cocoa, cotton and refined sugar, are usually shipped using containers. But shortages of that type of equipment, along with reduced space in container vessels, are leading to alternatives such as the use of bulk ships.

Melo said the co-op would likely make other shipments using the so-called 'big bags.'

Read More: For Brazil Co-op, Price Of First Carbon-Neutral Coffee Is Sweet

Smaller Exports

Shipping hurdles, however, were not the only reason for smaller exports. The Cooxupé head said it was receiving around 2 million fewer bags of coffee from associated farmers due to a smaller crop.

Plus there are defaults. Many coffee farmers, in Brazil and abroad, are not complying with contracts to deliver coffee after prices jumped more than 60% this year.

Melo did not comment on that, but Cooxupé was one of the companies in Brazil suffering from farmer defaulting.

The co-op now projects to move 5.8 million bags of coffee in 2021, considering deals for both domestic and export markets, from a previous estimate of 7.2 million bags.

Looking ahead to the 2022 crop, Melo said the flowering and the conversion to fruit was not ideal. Trees have suffered during this year's drought, which has hurt their capacity to develop berries.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain News, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Aldi Portugal Launches Beer Made From Leftover Bread
2
A-Brands

Open Source: A Profile of AMS Sourcing
3
Packaging And Design

Confusion Risks Undermining UK Government's Deposit Return Scheme: Study
4
Packaging And Design

Beiersdorf Rolls Out Eco-Friendly Aerosol Cans For Nivea Ecodeo Range
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com