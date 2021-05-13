ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Brazil's JBS Returns To Profit In First Quarter

Published on May 13 2021 12:29 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Brazil / JBS / Quarterly Reports / Meatpacking

Brazil's JBS Returns To Profit In First Quarter

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, returned to profitability in the first quarter thanks to the strong performance of its US meat operation, it said in an earnings statement.

The Brazil-based company posted a net profit of R$2 billion ($377 million) in the quarter ended 31 March, versus a 5.93 billion real loss in the same period of last year.

Robust Performance

In the United States, JBS said its robust operating performance was 'exceptionally good', benefiting from strong demand for meat as restaurants started to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports to Asian countries from the United States were also a boon, the company said.

High feed prices weighed on the margins of JBS' Seara food division in Brazil, sliding to 11.9% from 16.9% a year earlier after a steep increase in soy meal corn prices that are key ingredients for livestock feed.

The company also reported a 3.5 billion-real cash burn in the first quarter, after settling corruption and antitrust fines with US authorities. Those charges amounted to R$1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, JBS said.

Acquisition

In April, the food giant JBS announced a deal to acquire plant-based group Vivera in a deal worth €341 million, significantly increasing its footprint in this growing category.

Currently, Vivera is the largest independent plant-based company in Europe and will join with the group's other initiatives such as Seara’s Incrível line, a market leader in plant-based hamburgers in Brazil, and Planterra, which operates the OZO brand in the United States.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down

Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down
Spain's DIA Sees 7.3% Decline In Net Sales In Q1 2021

Spain's DIA Sees 7.3% Decline In Net Sales In Q1 2021
Britvic Names New Managing Director Of Brazilian Unit

Britvic Names New Managing Director Of Brazilian Unit
Brazil's JBS' Profit Bolstered By Weak Currency; Strong Chinese, US Markets

Brazil's JBS' Profit Bolstered By Weak Currency; Strong Chinese, US Markets
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business' Thu, 13 May 2021

Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business'
Full Automation In Food Retail With RUNPICK From KNAPP Thu, 13 May 2021

Full Automation In Food Retail With RUNPICK From KNAPP
Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down Thu, 13 May 2021

Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down
Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation Wed, 12 May 2021

Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN