ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Brexit Tensions Are ‘A Test’ For Europe, French Minister Says

Published on Jun 14 2021 12:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Brexit / Trade War / Sausage

Brexit Tensions Are ‘A Test’ For Europe, French Minister Says

French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that current tensions over Brexit between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union were "a test" for Europe.

The tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit's conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of ‘offensive’ remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom.

"Mr Johnson thinks that you can sign deals with the Europeans and not respect them and that Europe will not react. It is a test for Europe," Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

"I am telling the British people, (Brexit) commitments must be respected... If it is not the case, retaliatory measures could be taken," Beaune added.

Post-Brexit Trade

Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the two sides have been trying to work out how to deal with post-Brexit trade and the British province, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

Ultimately, the talks keep coming back to the delicate patchwork of history, nationalism, religion and geography that intertwine in Northern Ireland, but the latest spat over the Brexit divorce deal is centred on sausages.

Sausage Import Problems

During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit, Johnson queried how the French president would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in Paris markets, echoing London's accusation that the EU is preventing sales of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland.

"In Northern Ireland there are sausage import problems... Why? Because when you leave the European Union, you have necessarily some (trade) barriers," Beaune said.

"I cannot tell the French or the Europeans that Britain can export via (EU member) Ireland some products such as meat without any control... That is what it is all about. Brexit has consequences."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Shopper Numbers Dip After Strong Previous Week: Springboard

UK Shopper Numbers Dip After Strong Previous Week: Springboard
2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield
Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter

Asda Reports 'Strong' Growth In First Quarter
Investors Target Morrisons On Unhealthy Food

Investors Target Morrisons On Unhealthy Food
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Pyaterochka Expands Logistics Network In Kursk Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Pyaterochka Expands Logistics Network In Kursk
Europe On Track For Good Barley Yields Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Europe On Track For Good Barley Yields
Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation
2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield Fri, 11 Jun 2021

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN