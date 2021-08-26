ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Britain's Greggs Hit By Supply Chain Crisis

Published on Aug 26 2021 6:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Food / Greggs / Driver Shortage

Britain's Greggs Hit By Supply Chain Crisis

Greggs Plc, the UK bakery and fast food chain, has become the latest food business to be hit by supply chain interruptions that are impacting businesses across the retail and hospitality sector in Britain.

"Unfortunately, like others, we're seeing temporary interruptions in supply for some ingredients which occasionally results in shops not being able to maintain full availability on all lines", a Greggs spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Media reports said earlier that Greggs faced shortages of its popular chicken-based products. However, the company told Reuters in its statement that there were no supply issues specific to the group's chicken bakes.

Earlier this month, the bakery chain announced that it returned to profit in the first half of its financial year, and added that it expects annual profit to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Driver Shortage

British retailers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to cope with a shortage of drivers, and in particular heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, and food processing staff after COVID-19.

The problem is not unique to Britain - the United States and other European countries also have truck driver shortages - but Brexit has made matters worse, industry groups say.

Supply Chain Crisis

Advertisement

Chicken restaurant chain Nando's last week was forced to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain due to staff shortages in its chicken supply chain.

McDonald's said on Tuesday it had taken milkshakes and bottled drinks off the menu at all of its British restaurants while its rival KFC has also said it was struggling to stock some items or use its normal packaging due to disruption in recent weeks.

Unprecedented shortages of both staff and materials are hampering Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound, a closely watched economic survey showed on Monday.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Westfalia Fruit Achieves Carbon Measured Certification From Carbon Trust

Westfalia Fruit Achieves Carbon Measured Certification From Carbon Trust
Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches

Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches
CD&R Pledges To Protect Morrisons Pension Rights After Takeover

CD&R Pledges To Protect Morrisons Pension Rights After Takeover
UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI

UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Forest Positive Coalition To Sponsor Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue – Europe Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Forest Positive Coalition To Sponsor Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue – Europe
Brazil Farmers Remove Dead Coffee Trees, Some Switching To Grains Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Brazil Farmers Remove Dead Coffee Trees, Some Switching To Grains
REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers Tue, 24 Aug 2021

REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers
Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say Tue, 24 Aug 2021

Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN