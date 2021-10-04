Britvic Invests £27m In Rugby Factory

Published on Oct 4 2021 12:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Pepsi / Britvic / Rugby / Tango / 7UP

Britvic has announced a £26.9 million investment in its factory in Rugby, the company's largest production site, as part of its efforts to improve its supply chain.

The investment will see the installation of a fourth canning line, which will increase the facility's total capacity by 18%.

As a result, Britvic expects to create at least 20 new jobs at the facility.

Britvic Rugby Factory

The new line will produce recyclable 330ml cans for Britvic’s portfolio of leading brands including Tango, Pepsi, and 7UP.

The first cans are expected to be produced this November, with the line fully up and running in 2022.

The new jobs will be predominantly in engineering and manufacturing, helping to build upon Britvic’s role as a leading employer within the community.

Apprentices will also play a vital role during the expansion, filling some of the engineering roles and assisting with improvement projects as production commences.

Business Capability Programme

The drinks maker added that the announcement is further evidence of its continued investment in its supply chain and follows the completion of the transformative £250 million Business Capability Programme, improving facilities for the benefit of colleagues and customers.

Paul Graham, Britvic GB managing director, commented, "This is yet another milestone on our growth journey, investing in both our supply chain and our people. This new, state of the art canning line will be a fantastic boost for Britvic’s Rugby facility which continues to produce recyclable cans for some of our most popular brands. We look forward to using this additional capacity as a platform to drive further innovation.”

Mark Pawsey, member of parliament for Rugby, stated, "I welcome the announcement regarding Britvic’s latest investment in its Rugby facility.

"The new roles created are a sign of confidence in our constituency and by creating at least 20 new jobs Britvic further enhances its reputation as an important employer for the local area."

