California Raisins: The Preferred Raisins Among Scandinavians

Within a 70-mile radius of Fresno, in California, the San Joaquin Valley’s hot, dry climate is the perfect location for drying succulent Thompson Seedless Grapes into sweet, juicy raisins that remain popular with both Scandinavian grocery retailers and their consumers.

Scandinavia’s imports of California raisins totalled 6,135 metric tonnes, making Scandinavians one of the highest per-capita consumers (670g per person) of these succulent jewels.

The main reasons for the success of the product across the region are its taste and a rich, rounded flavour, produced purely by sun-drying.

The grapes are put on the ground on paper trays from late August, when the temperature reaches 40°C.

Over a period of three weeks, the grapes turn into the blue-black succulent raisins that Scandinavian consumers prefer.

California raisins have been sold across Scandinavia for at least 70 years and were originally consumed by adults. By the 1950s, children were also consuming them from an early age.

Consequently, their popularity continued to grow from generation to generation, consumed for their convenience, taste and fibre content, as well as for their additional nutrients and minerals.

Currently, California raisins are found in virtually all of the major Scandinavian grocery retail groups.

California raisins’ success in Scandinavia is also a result of their consistent quality and growing techniques, perfected over time by using the latest laser technologies and rigorous cleaning and washing processes.

As a result, as well as being a popular snack, California raisins are now used in hundreds of different baked goods and confectionery products across the region.

California raisins’ naturally occurring sugars, fructose and glucose, which are released slowly into the body, mean that they can be consumed in place of many other added-sugar snacks and confectionery, as a much healthier option.

California raisins have so many benefits that fit neatly into those seeking a healthier lifestyle, both now and long into the future.

