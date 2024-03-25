52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Cargill Commits Funding To Water.org In Indonesia, The Philippines

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Food and agricultural solutions firm Cargill has announced it is pledging $2.1 million (€1.94 million) in funding to Water.org, a global nonprofit focused on removing the financial barriers associated with access to water.

The two-year grant project, which runs until 31 December 2025, will directly impact an estimated estimated 300,000 individuals, or approximately 75,000 households, in Indonesia and the Philippines, Cargill said in a statement.

It will do this by supporting the WaterCredit programme, which enables small loans for water and sanitation solutions, as well as supporting collaboration with local utility providers to improve water quality and service coverage.

The partnership with Water.org forms part of Cargill's contribution as a supporter of the WASH4Work COP 27 Business Declaration For Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) initiative.

'A Unique Ability'

“Because of our position as a connector of the food system, Cargill has the unique ability to develop holistic water solutions that drive impact-at-scale,” commented Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer at Cargill.

“Our partnership with Water.org will help drive innovative solutions across Indonesia and the Philippines that can transform access to safe water and sanitation. This is just one of many approaches we are taking to strengthen local water systems, get people access to clean and safe water and drive sustainable change in communities where it is needed most.”

Water Access

Indonesia, with a population of 275 million, has nearly 192 million people lacking access to safe water, while 14 million lack access to a safe toilet, according to Water.org.

In the Philippines, out of its population of 115 million, 60 million people, nearly half of the population, lack access to safe water, and 43 million people, more than a third of the population, lack access to a safe toilet.

“Cargill’s commitment will allow us to scale the impact through increased partnerships with local utilities that will enhance water quality and increase service coverage for families, shaping a more sustainable, safe, and equitable water future for Southeast Asia,” said Gay Santos, regional director, Southeast Asia, Water.org.

