Supply Chain

Casalasco Offers The Highest Quality Sustainable Products

Casalasco's supply chain for the cultivation and production of tomatoes is the first in Italy to be fully integrated and tracked, which means that the company knows its tomatoes from the time they are planted and follows the production step by step.

The company's agronomic team fosters innovative projects and the use of state-of-the-art technologies to support its 560 farmers in reducing the impact of tomato cultivation and promoting a more accurate use of natural resources across 7,600 hectares of land.

This enables Casalasco to guarantee products of the highest quality and sustainability.

With three production sites and 50 packaging lines, Casalasco has established itself in Europe as one of the largest private label and co-packing manufacturers of sauces, soups, dressings and beverages.

Extensive experience and flexibility in terms of sizes, packaging and production systems allow it to satisfy every need without compromising on quality.

Over the years, the company has strengthened its long-term partnerships, offering customers not only excellent products but also reliability, know-how and a spirit of innovation, resulting in a mutual certainty for value creation and business success.

Since 2009, all farms producing fresh tomatoes for Casalasco, have been certified GLOBALG.A.P (Good Agricultural Practices) for environmental aspects, such as soil and waste management, irrigation techniques, crop protection, different crop methods and post crop treatments, and the health and safety of workers and their working conditions.

In 2013 Casalasco joined the United Nations Global Compact, a policy initiative embracing ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, which can help ensure businesses, which join it, to be aligned on operations and strategies.

Meet the Casalasco team at PLMA Amsterdam, at booth F-5837 from 31 May to 1 June 2022.

For more information, visit www.casalasco.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news.

