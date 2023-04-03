Coop Denmark Sees 9.4% Decline In Energy Consumption In One Year

Coop Denmark has released new figures which show that the group reduced energy consumption by almost 10% from 2021 to 2022.

The company claims CO2 emissions from energy consumption have been reduced by approximately 31,500 tonnes since 2018.

The retail group added that since 2016, it invested heavily in energy-saving measures in its operations, resulting in a reduction in energy consumption of 20% between 2016 and 2020.

The 9.4% reduction in energy consumption corresponds to 39,000,000 kWh, or the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of 10,000 households.

The groups claims that the climate emissions associated with its energy consumption have been reduced by 37% between 2018 to 2022. This corresponds to around 31,500 tonnes of CO2.

Reduced Emissions

Coop says energy optimisation in warehouses, stores and at the service office plays a central role in achieving the targets set out in its climate plan.

According to the plan, the group aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its own operations by 75% by 2025, with 2018 as the baseline year. In 2030, Coop aims to become climate positive in its operations.

One of the energy-saving measures in 2022 has been the replacement of oil and gas boilers in Coop Denmark's own stores. Coop noted that it expects all its stores to switch from gas and oil as sources of heat before the end of 2023.

"For many years, we have worked intensively on developing strategies for energy optimisation, and we are constantly aware of concrete energy projects that we can initiate in order to achieve our reduction targets," said energy manager at Coop, Nicki Pagh Børgesen.

