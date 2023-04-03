Covirán Opens New Distribution Platform In Catalonia

Spanish retail cooperative Covirán has announced the launch of a new distribution platform in Barcelona.

The platform will include 29 loading docks and sits on a plot of 29,181 square metres and built-up area of 10,057 square metres.

Of the total, more than 8,000 square metres will be allocated to packaged and non-food, refrigerated and frozen products, while 1,645 square metres will be allocated to offices.

Focus On Fresh Produce

From June of this year, Covirán aims to focus on its assortment for the fresh produce segment, which it says is essential to its business model of catering to local supermarkets.

With the latest opening, the cooperative will have 26 distribution platforms on the peninsula, three of them located in Portugal, with a surface area of ​​422,118 square metres and 190,948 square metres of built-up area.

Covirán claims its short-term objective is to expand the built-up area to increase the sales room available to members who are fully integrated into the preparation and delivery model offered by the cooperative.

The cooperative already has 140 supermarkets in Catalonia, managed by 97 partners and employing 767 people.

Last year, 21 new supermarkets were opened in Catalonia, 18 in the province of Barcelona and three in Tarragona.

'Firm Commitment'

In the first months of 2023, seven new supermarkets have opened in Catalonia, three in Barcelona, ​​three in Tarragona and one in Lleida.

"The opening of this new distribution platform means the materialisation of our commitment to the partners," said José Antonio Benito, president of Covirán.

"We are working to offer you improvements in all aspects related to the business. We want our members to be more competitive, have the best tools and the full support of the cooperative group to continue growing."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.