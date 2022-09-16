Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Dublin Hopeful Northern Ireland Protocol Talks Will Resume Within Weeks

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Friday that he was optimistic that talks between Britain and the European Union on overhauling Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements could resume within weeks.

Under the Northern Ireland protocol, the British-run region effectively remained in the EU's single market for goods as the rest of the United Kingdom departed, necessitating checks on some goods coming from Britain that London now want scrapped.

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said this month her preference is to find a negotiated settlement but only if it matched the unilateral action it has begun to scrap some checks.

Brussels offered a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland a year ago.

'More Real Round Of Dialogue'

Coveney said private conversations he and Prime Minister Micheal Martin have had with Truss' new government team suggest there is an opening beyond Queen Elizabeth's funeral next week for a "new and perhaps more real round of dialogue."

"I have to say I have some cautious optimism that we will see in a few weeks time the opening of an honest effort to try to settle some of these issues that have been outstanding for far too long," Coveney told national broadcaster RTÉ."

"But we are very clear, both the Irish government and the EU, are very clear that that does requires compromise on the UK side as well as the EU side."

EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's representative on the bloc's executive, also told RTÉ that her expectation was that both sides would get back around the table in the coming weeks.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU Chocolate Industry Offers To Share Cocoa Farm Data With Ivory Coast, Ghana
2
Supply Chain

PepsiCo Partners With ADM To Support Regenerative Agriculture Project
3
Supply Chain

US Farm Agency To Triple Investment In Climate-Friendly Farming
4
Supply Chain

IMF Confirms Discussions About Expanding Emergency Aid For Food Shocks
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com